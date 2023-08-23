Sometimes Weekly Acquires MovieViral.com

New York – Sometimes Weekly, an immersive multimedia publishing company, announced today the acquisition of MovieViral.com, an online legacy publication renowned for its groundbreaking coverage of viral marketing campaigns for films.

MovieViral was founded in 2009 by Nick Butler and Dan Koelsch, quickly becoming the internet’s most trusted source for film-and-marketing-related news. For its expert coverage of viral marketing campaigns, MovieViral was consulted by industry experts and cited in major international publications including The L.A. Times and The Guardian.

From its founding in 2009 through 2015, MovieViral.com garnered a dedicated following among movie enthusiasts and professionals by showcasing the immersive intersection between movies and marketing. In 2015, MovieViral was sold to private British investors who owned and operated the site for eight years. The reacquisition of MovieViral was negotiated and executed by Nick Butler, who founded Sometimes Weekly in 2015.

“Words can’t express how happy I am to have MovieViral.com back,” said Butler, who announced he will return to his role as Editor-in-Chief in an acting capacity. “I’ve always loved MovieViral and cannot thank the previous caretakers enough for maintaining the site and advancing its legacy. MovieViral has a storied history from a bygone era of the internet when small independent publications could thrive, were respected, and valued by fans and industry professionals alike. I think we’re heading back in that direction.”

“Stay tuned,” said Butler. “It’s going to be a fun ride.”

1-18-24

