MovieViral’s ARG & Unfiction Forum

Earlier this week, I outlined my plan to revive MovieViral.com’s brand as a trusted publication and community hub. As back-end technical work on this site continues, which needs to be complete before a redesign can take place, I decided to get started on rebuilding the MovieViral forum!

Over the last few weeks, I’ve been researching different forum services and software to determine the best fit for what I’m looking to build. I wanted a modern solution, one that would support mobile use, that also tapped into growing nostalgia for late-2000s internet forums. When I tested XenForo, which was created by vBulletin’s original lead developers, I was pretty confident it would be the best solution for the community.

Join the MovieViral.com

ARG & Unfiction Forum!

forum.movieviral.com

So far, I’ve created a shell for the forum with very limited content—almost everything live right now is a placeholder, including my thread about Cloverfield 2 which includes a high-quality MS Paint drawing. There’s a lot more work to be done, and having been out of the ARG/unfiction space for the past decade or so, I’m going to need help getting everything up and running to ensure the forum is positioned to serve and support the needs of the ARG & unification community.

Now that a shell is in place, I’m mainly struggling to decide whether “forum” or “forums” is a better word to use. This is the kind of stuff that keeps me up at night.